New Delhi: Top US diplomat in Delhi Atul Keshap on Tuesday (August 10, 2021) met the representative of his holiness the Dalai Lama, Ngodup Dongchung in the Indian capital. His meeting came almost two weeks after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with a representative of Tibet's spiritual leader in Delhi.





During the meet which lasted for an hour, US Chargé d’Affaires Atul extended support on the preservation of Tibetans' unique cultural and linguistic identities.





Taking to Twitter, he said, "Enjoyed meeting with Ngodup Dongchung, Representative of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. The U.S. supports the religious freedom and the preservation of Tibetans' unique cultural and linguistic identities and respects the @DalaiLama ’s vision for the equal rights of all people.





The meet comes even as the US has been increased its engagement with Tibetan leadership in exile while pointing to increased human rights violations by the Chinese communist party in Tibet and Xinjiang.





"The meeting happened this morning. it was about getting more understanding on the Tibetan issue especially with freedom of religious rights and what is happening inside Tibet. For better understanding," Tenzin Lekshay, Spokesperson Tibet Government in exile told Zee Media.





Earlier, Blinken had also met members of the civil society which included Geshe Dorjee Damdul, Director of Tibet House, Cultural Centre of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.





In an interview with Zee Media later, Dorji had expressed concern about the Chinese Communist Party and had said, "Communist Chinese (Chinese communist party) CCP is very unpredictable and cannot be trusted. What can happen to the world we never know."





This is pertinent to note that Geshe Dorjee Damdul is considered close to the 14th Dalai Lama and has accompanied him on various visits and has also acted as his interpreter.







