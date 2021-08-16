



Bangalore: HAL successfully carried out the Ground Run and Low Speed Taxi Trials (LSTT) of Hindustan-228 (VT-KNR) aircraft on August, 15, 2021 for DGCA 'Type Certification'.





This is a major milestone for the first fixed wing Made-In-India civil aircraft in India. It is a step forward towards strengthening reginal air connectivity. The TC will also enable HAL to get the international certification for the aircraft. The aircraft complies with the latest FAR 23 certification requirements.





HAL's Transport Aircraft Division, Kanpur has been in the business of transport and trainer aircraft for defence customers. The division has ventured into the manufacturing of HAL-228 aircraft to support the Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN). This aircraft could by utilized successfully by civil operators and state governments for their intra and inter-date connectivity with seamless support towards training, maintenance and logistics.





Press release by HAL





The Dornier 228 is a twin-engine general purpose aircraft, capable of transporting up to 19 passengers or various cargoes. It is powered by a pair of Garrett TPE331 turboprop engines. The Dornier 228 is commonly classified as a Short Take-Off and Landing (STOL)-capable aircraft, being capable of operating from rough runways and in hot climates. This capability has been largely attributed to the type's supercritical wing which generates large amounts of lift at slow speeds.





The Dornier 228 is typically promoted for its versatility, low operational costs, and a high level of reliability – possessing a dispatch reliability of 99%. It is claimed that no other aircraft in the same class may carry as much cargo or as many passengers over a comparable distance as fast as the Dornier-228.





The 19 seater HAL DO-228 aircraft is a highly versatile multi-purpose light transport aircraft. It has been developed specifically to meet the manifold requirements of utility and commuter transport, third level services and air-taxi operations, coast guard duties and maritime surveillance.





Key Roles





Maritime Surveillance Pollution Prevention Troop Transport Aerial Survey Search and Rescue Commuter Transport Calibration of airport NAV-COM Aids Remote Sensing Applications Causality Evacuation Executive Transport Cargo & Logistics Support







