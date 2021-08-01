



Pointing out that Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has manufactured and delivered 100 K-9 Vajra Howitzer self-propelled guns to the Indian Army, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Saturday hoped that the private firm would also get into developing missiles under the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” programme.





Pointing out that India was importing defence equipment worth crores from overseas, Patel said, “What will happen if US or Russia refuses to provide us with defence equipment during a conflict. To rule out this possibility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Anilbhai (L&T group Chairman AM Naik) to indigenously manufacture guns like Bofors in India. You all would have seen the photographs. L&T has manufactured 100 guns at Hazira in Gujarat and delivered them to Indian Army. Anilbhai has already reached a point of manufacturing guns, now we can hope that L&T starts making missiles.”





Patel was inaugurating a hostel for 670 students, named after AM Naik, at Charutar Vidya Mandal University, a private university at Anand. Pankaj Desai, chief whip of Government of Gujarat and Vipul Patel, president of BJP, Anand district were among those present.





Larsen & Tubro (L&T) has built K9 Vajra guns with technology transfer from South Korean defence major Hanwha Defence. The defence unit of L&T at Ranoli near Vadodara is already producing canisters that house the BrahMos cruise missiles. During his speech, Patel also heaped praises on L&T in helping build the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya. During the event, officials from the university also said that A M Naik will be honoured with honorary doctorate degree.





Earlier in the day, Nitin Patel reviewed the work on 101-kilometer-long Vasad-Bagodara highway which is being expanded to six lanes.





“The work of Valsad-Tarapur stretch is expected to completed within the next one month and has 21 kilometers of flyovers… We plan to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate this stretch ,” he said adding that the road connects important religious places belonging to Jains and Swaminarayan sect.





Patel said the state government will not be taking any toll on this new road from four and two wheeler passenger vehicles.







