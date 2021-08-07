



Colombo: The first Deputy National Security Adviser level meeting was held virtually between India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives on Wednesday.





The meet aims to forge closer cooperation on maritime and security matters among the three Indian Ocean countries.





The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sri Lanka's Army head General LHSC Silva. India's deputy NSA Pankaj Saran and Maldives' Secretary of NSA's office Aishath Nooshin Waheed participated in the meet. Bangladesh, Mauritius and Seychelles also participated as observers in the meeting.





The meet identified four pillars of cooperation under the Colombo Security Conclave. These included marine safety and security, terrorism and radicalization, trafficking and organised crime and cybersecurity.





During the meet, India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives stressed the vital role of cooperation and coordination in dealing with contemporary security challenges in the region.





All the three countries also discussed specific proposals for cooperation and decided to hold regular interaction, joint exercises, capacity building and training activities.







