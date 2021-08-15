



Indian Army personnel extended best wishes to Pakistan and displayed the will to maintain peace along the LoC





Indian Army personnel on August 14 greeted their Pakistani counterparts on Pakistan's Independence Day and exchanged sweets along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district, Jammu and Kashmir.





"On August 14, the Indian Army as a warm gesture, presented sweets to the Pakistan Army at Chilehana Tithwal Crossing Point to extend best wishes to Pakistan on their Independence Day displaying the will to maintain peace along the LoC," an Army official said.





He said that over the years, India has continuously endeavoured to strengthen the bilateral relations with Pakistan through goodwill gestures like this one to ensure peace and tranquillity in the region.





"The Awam [people] has appreciated the efforts of the Indian Army to maintain peace in the villages along the LoC. These positive endeavours by the Indian Army will further the cause towards prolonged peace along the LoC," the official said.







