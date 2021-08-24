



Kalashnikov Group has unveiled a prototype 9 mm submachine gun 'PPK-20' at the Army-2021 International Military-Technical Forum





The new submachine gun was independently designed as a part of “Vityaz-MO” R&D project.





PPK-20 has completed state trials. Tests carried out at the RF MOD State Flight Test Centre in Aktyubinsk confirmed that it could be placed in an ejection seat.





The tests are continuing to assess the effectiveness of the changes made. at If the trials are successful, Kalashnikov Group is ready to start production of the PPK-20, which also has significant export potential.





The submachine gun is now awaiting the final decision of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation in regards to adoption by the Armed Forces, Kalashnikov said.





The PPK-20 can also serve as PDW (Personal Defence Weapon), a firearm for combat vehicle crews or various support units, and for Special Forces units that operate in urban areas, inside structures and vehicles, and in crowded environments.





The length of the PPK-20 with the folded butt stock is only 41 cm. The trials showed that when 7N21 ammunition is used, PPK-20 could penetrate Level 3A body armour (NIJ standard). With this round, the muzzle velocity of the PPK-20 is nearly 470 m/s, and the point blank range at a full-height target is 360m.





