



Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha held a public meeting in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district





Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha held a public meeting in the Kund area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday.





At the meeting, he said, “In a place like Kashmir where there are Sufi saints everywhere, there is no room for violence and spreading terrorism. Militants and their supporters will be shown no mercy here. They will be punished severely.”





The LG's remarks come a day after a cop was killed and another two injured in a terror attack in Kulgam. Militants had opened fire at a police party managing traffic at the Adijan Crossing in the district on Saturday evening.





“I urge the Imams and Khatibs to play their role and keep a watch on children so that they do not enter the wrong path. Since our neighbouring country does not want peace to be promoted in Kashmir, we are committed to defeating violence,” Manoj Sinha said.





The policeman killed in the attack has been identified as Constable Nisar Ahmad Wagay.





Paying respect to the deceased constable, Manoj Sinha tweeted, “Today visited Kulgam and paid tribute to martyr Nisar Ahmad for his supreme sacrifice in yesterday's terror attack. The entire Jammu and Kashmir administration stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and every possible support will be extended.”





Talking about strengthening the younger generation, he said, “Youths are the focal point of our developmental agenda. While the government is implementing policies that will strengthen the young generation to fulfil their desire for progress, it is society's collective responsibility to identify those who mislead our youth for their own vested interests.”





"A few days ago, Tanveer Ahmed Khan of our Niginpora Kund village of Kulgam brought glory to the entire Jammu and Kashmir by securing AIR-2 in the Indian Engineering Services (IES) exam. I have always believed that our youths are inherently capable and his success will inspire our youth to build a better future,” he added.







