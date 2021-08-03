



New Delhi: The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will chair a debate virtually on maritime security at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on August 9th, 2021. This will be the first for any prime minister of India. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed via Twitter.





India began its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC on January 1. It is India's seventh term on the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member.





India has previously been a member of the UN Security Council in 1950-51, 1967-68, 1972-73, 1977-78, 1984-85, and 1991-92. Following its election to the global body, India said that it will promote responsible and inclusive solutions to international peace and security and would pitch for a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system.





Quad Member Nations At Sea





The Indian Navy is deploying a naval task group comprising four frontline warships to the South China Sea, Western Pacific, and South East Asia for over two months beginning early August, in a significant move aimed at enhancing its profile in the strategically key sea lanes.





In the course of their deployment, the ships will participate in the next edition of the Malabar exercise alongside the navies of Japan, Australia, the US in the Western Pacific, Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said. It will be the second consecutive year when navies of all four member countries of Quad or the Quadrilateral coalition will carry out the mega naval wargame.





"In pursuit of India's 'Act East Policy' and to enhance military cooperation with friendly countries, a task force of Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet is scheduled to proceed on an overseas deployment to South East Asia, the South China Sea and Western Pacific from early August for over two months," the Navy said in a statement according to PTI.





It further said that the deployment seeks to underscore the Navy's operational reach, peaceful presence and solidarity with friendly countries towards ensuring good order in the maritime domain and to strengthen existing bonds between India and countries of the Indo-Pacific.







