



Group Captain Perminder Antil (26686) Flying (Pilot) is the Commanding Officer of a Su-30MKI Squadron since January 2020





On 21 September 2020, during a sortie from the front cockpit of a Su-30MKI aircraft, he experienced unprecedented and vicious oscillations in the longitudinal and lateral planes with gravitational forces rapidly varying from +9G to -1.5G, coupled with the aircraft uncontrollably banking to the left and other control failure indications. Overcoming ‘black-out’ conditions encountered due to the extremely high ‘G’ conditions, he manually dampened the aircraft oscillations and also checked the safety of his weapon system operator. While controlling the aircraft, he turned away from populated area to ensure no loss of civilian life or property in case of a probable ejection. As he initiated a priority recovery, the aircraft once again encountered vicious oscillations, with the control of the aircraft requiring large amount of pressures on the control column by the pilot.





The officer applied his superior systems knowledge and opted for some unconventional recovery actions. As a result of his judgement and skilful handling, the oscillations reduced and the aircraft was recovered safely. During these life-threatening circumstances, the pilot maintained his composure, displayed exemplary courage and maintained his presence of mind. His superior piloting skills ensured safety of a national asset worth hundreds of crores of Rupees and precluded possible damage to life and property on ground in case of an ejection.





For this act of exceptional gallantry, exemplary standards of professionalism and contribution to aerospace safety, Group Captain Perminder Antil has been conferred with the Shaurya Chakra.







