Senior Taliban leader Khalil ur Rahman Haqqani





If the reports are to be believed, the Afghan Taliban have extended amnesty to deposed Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani and vice president Amrullah Saleh, allowing them to return to country if they want





Senior Taliban leader Khalil ur Rahman Haqqani, in an interview with Geo News, said, "There is no enmity" between the group and Ashraf Ghani, Amrullah Saleh and former national security advisor, Hamdullah Mohib.”





Haqqani said, "We forgive Ashraf Ghani, Amrullah Saleh and Hamdullah Mohib," adding that enmity between the Taliban and the three was only on the basis of religion.





The leader said, "We forgive everyone from our end; from the general (who fought in the war against us) to the common man."





He also urged people not to flee the country, adding that the "enemy" was spreading propaganda that the Taliban will exact revenge on them.





"Tajiks, Balochs, Hazaras and Pashtuns are all our brothers. All Afghans are our brothers and hence, they can return to the country. The sole reason for our enmity was driven by the ambition to change the system. And the system has now changed," he added.





Haqqani said the Taliban were not the ones, who went to war against the US.







