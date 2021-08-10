



International Army Games are also referred to as 'War Olympics'. This will be the seventh edition of the Games. Details Below





New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced that 101 members of the Indian Army will participate in the International Army Games starting on 22 August. Russia's Ministry of Defence has been organising these games since 2015.





The Indian Army contingent will be taking part in Army Scout Masters Competition (ASMC), Elbrus Ring, Polar Star, Sniper Frontier and Safe Route games, the MoD said in a statement. "The contingent will also contribute two observers (one each) for the Open Water and Falcon Hunting games in which Pontoon Bridge laying and UAV crew skills will be showcased by the participating teams," read the statement.





These games are also referred to as 'War Olympics'. Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu informed about the date of the Games. "From August 22 to September 4, more than 280 teams from 42 countries will demonstrate their combat skills and determination to win. This year, the competition will be held in eleven countries," a UNI report quoted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as saying.





The Indian contingent is chosen after various levels of screening. India had also co-hosted the games in 2019 and had stood first in Army Scouts Master Competition in Jaisalmer.





These games are a reflection of the professionalism that the armies around the world have. 'War Olympics' also bolsters military-to-military cooperation between countries.





This will be the seventh edition of the International Army Games. Notably, the United States, England, Canada and most of the western European nations do not take part in these games organised by Russia.



