As India celebrates Independence Day on Sunday, reactions from different world leaders pour in. From US president Joe Biden to Bhutan’s Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, several leaders from around the world have shared their wishes.





Biden added, “In this moment of great challenges and opportunities, the partnership between India and the United States is more important than ever. Together, we must show the world that our two great and diverse democracies can deliver for people everywhere. And as we do, the friendship between our nations will continue to flourish and grow.”





The president also said, “In the past year, our nations have come together in new ways as we tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, including working in partnership with Japan and Australia—through the Quad—to expand global manufacturing of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines and to strengthen our 'last-mile' coordination to reach people throughout the Indo-Pacific.”





US secretary of state Antony Blinken said, “On behalf of the government and people of the United States of America, I extend warm wishes to the people of India on your 75th Independence Day.”





India’s neighbours, such as Bhutan, have also congratulated the country on the memorable day. Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, said, “I take this occasion to convey our appreciation to the government and people of India, particularly the Embassy of India team here, for the support during these difficult times. I offer my warmest wishes on this special occasion. Happy Independence Day.”







