



Kolkata: Brahmastra Corps successfully conducted firing of the newly inducted M777 Ultra-Light Howitzers at Teesta Field Firing Range from September 1-13, as per the defence ministry on Monday.





"#HarKaamDeshKeNaam #IndianArmy Brahmastra Corps conducts firing of the newly inducted M777 Ultra-Light Howitzers at Teesta Field Firing Range from 01-13 Sep 21.





@adgpi @easterncomd @PIBKolkata," tweeted PRO, Kolkata.





The 17 'Brahmastra' Mountain Strike Corps conducted firing of the newly inducted M777 Ultra-Light Howitzers at Teesta Field Firing Range from September 1 to September 13: PRO Defence, Kolkata

Marking a major milestone towards capacity building and capability enhancement of the Indian Army, Union Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, on November 9, 2018, dedicated the globally combat proven M777 A2 Ultra Light Howitzers, K-9 Vajra-Tracked Self Propelled Guns and 6x6 Field Artillery Tractors to the service of the nation.







