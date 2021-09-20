



China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) reportedly wants "higher standards" from troops stationed at high altitudes.





According to reports, China has stepped up night drills near the Himalayan border with India in order to familiarise troops with its new equipment.





China's state-run Global Times had reported last month that the PLA's Tibet military command had conducted large-scale joint exercises in the Tibet plateau region.





The exercise known as "Snowfield Duty-2021" involved ten brigades and regiments affiliated with the PLA Tibet military command. The drill included the latest weapons and equipment as PLA troops held the exercise at an elevation of 4,500 meters.





The night and day exercise was conducted with howitzers, multiple rocket launcher systems including anti-aircraft batteries.





Reports claimed the PLA also used attack helicopters and Type 15 light tanks during the exercise.





PLA daily claimed forces in the Xinjiang military district have been carrying out night drills at an altitude of around 5,000 metres.





Earlier, senior military commanders linked to PLA had conducted an exercise at Zhurihe training base. The military exercise was reportedly conducted to ensure "combat readiness".





There were at least 200 military commanders from three theatres during the exercise including from Tibet and Xinjiang.





The heightened Chinese military exercises come as President Xi Jinping visited Tibet in July. During the visit, Xi reportedly also visited the Nyingchi railway station to plan the Sichuan-Tibet railway line.





The Chinese president reportedly met locals and spoke in front of Potala Palace, the former home of the Dalai Lama. Xi had last visited the region in 2011 when he was vice-president.







