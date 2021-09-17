



Brussels: The European Parliament on Tuesday passed a resolution on the situation in Afghanistan and blamed Pakistan for assisting the Taliban in fighting the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF) in the Panjshir Valley led by Ahmad Massoud.





"The Taliban are facing the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF) in the Panjshir Valley led by Ahmad Massoud and Pakistan is assisting the Taliban in fighting the NRF by supplying its special forces and providing air support. Taliban fighters have been provided with safe havens in Pakistan for many years," said a European Parliament release.





Taliban have proclaimed the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and have already started to impose numerous repressive measures reversing the achievements of the Afghan people of the past 20 years that were supported and facilitated by the EU and the international community. Afghan women and girls, and ethnic, religious and other vulnerable groups will suffer the most from the already ongoing suppression of their basic rights, added the release.





Taliban have taken power by force and the caretaker government they have appointed is neither inclusive, legitimate nor accountable to the Afghan people, said the release.





Taliban had announced the caretaker government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, naming Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund as interim prime minister and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the group, as his deputy with no women in its cabinet.





European Parliament said Taliban's caretaker government includes persons responsible for acts of terrorism, including former detainees, individuals under UN sanctions and a person on an FBI most wanted list.





Many members of the Taliban's caretaker government are holders of passports issued by Pakistan, added the release.





"Taliban's caretaker government was formed without keeping the Taliban's promises of an inclusive government, the Ministry of Women's Affairs has been dismantled. The Taliban do not envisage continuous participation of women in leadership roles in Afghanistan, and are persecuting women leaders, officials and activists, and are using lethal force to disperse women's rights protests. There is a well-founded fear that the Law on Elimination of Violence Against Women, which imposes criminal penalties for child and forced marriages, domestic violence and numerous other abuses against women will be repealed," it said.





Moreover, the Taliban's caretaker government has issued a countrywide ban on protests and has started a crackdown on the free media, including the detention of and assaults on journalists and imposing new restrictions on media work.





The Taliban use propaganda to spread hatred towards the West and the EU and putting the EU's own security at risk said the release.







