



Ahead of the Ministerial 2 + 2 dialogue on 11th September, India and Australia are looking forward to strengthening the overall defence and security system between both countries as well as boost the strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. The dialogue will be held by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defence Minister Peter Dutton.





As stated by official sources on Tuesday, the 2+2 ministerial dialogue will see some major discussions on topics including the Afghanistan situation followed by the strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, China's military assertiveness, the extension of military cooperation, and so on. Furthermore, the meeting will be focusing on boosting the overall cooperation in the Indo-Pacific as China's military assertiveness grows in the area.





India Australia 2+2 Dialogue





Also, the ministers are looking forward to expanding the strategic cooperation between both countries followed by military cooperation in areas of maritime security.





Meanwhile, India and Australia have recently elevated the cooperation between their defence and military strategy in the past few years. Earlier in June, they elevated their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership and also signed a landmark deal providing reciprocal access to military bases for logistic support. This was done during an online summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.





Also, the Australian Navy was a part of the recent Malabar naval exercise that featured major navies of India along with the US and Japan. India also has a similar type of framework with other countries which includes the US and Japan.





India-Australia On Taliban Issue





Australian ministers are also scheduled to hold discussions in the wake of the Afghanistan situation since the Taliban takeover. This is said to be discussed in separate meetings with their Indian counterparts.







