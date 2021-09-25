VP Kamala Harris and PrM Narendra Modi met in person for the first time at the White House





Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday said she discussed US-India strategic partnership, Covid-19 pandemic and climate change with Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Harris and PM Modi met in person for the first time at the White House. In a tweet, Harris said, “I met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the United States and India. Working together, we can make progress on important global issues, from the COVID-19 pandemic, to the climate crisis, to strengthening and defending democracy."





“As democracies around the world are under threat, it is imperative that we defend democratic principles and institutions within our respective countries and around the world, Harris told Prime Minister Modi at a joint address to the media. “And that we maintain what we must do to strengthen democracies at home and it is incumbent on our nations to of course protect democracies in the best interests of people of our countries, she said in her remarks as she welcomed Modi to her ceremonial office.





Harris said the world is more interconnected and more interdependent than ever before. “And the challenges that we face today have highlighted that fact. COVID-19, climate crisis and the importance of our shared belief in the Indo-Pacific region," she said.





The two leaders were wearing masks as they both spoke in front of a battery of pool reporters from both India and the US. Describing India as a “very important partner" to the US, Harris said that she looks forward to discussing how the two countries can continue to best work together to strengthen their relationship around their mutual concerns and the challenges they face, but also the opportunities that those challenges present.





When India experienced a surge of COVID the United States was very proud to support India and needed its and responsibility to vaccinate its people, she said. Harris welcomed India’s announcement that it will soon be able to resume vaccine export and it is of particular note and admiration that India is currently vaccinating approximately 10 million people a day.





“The President and I believe very strongly that the United States working together with India would have not only a profound impact on the future of our respective nations but on the world itself on climate, she said. “And as it relates to the Indo-Pacific, the United States, like India, feels very strongly about the pride of being a member of the Indo Pacific, but also the fragilities of the importance and the strength as well of those relationships, including maintaining a free and open Indo Pacific, the Vice President said.





Harris also touched upon the issue of climate change. “On the issue of the climate crisis, I know that India and we take this issue quite seriously. The President and she believe very strongly that the United States working together with India would have a profound impact on people of the two countries, she added.







