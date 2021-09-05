



Dehradun: Major General Niranjan Kumar Shrestha, Director General of Military Training and Doctrine of Nepal Army visited the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun on Friday along with a high-level delegation comprising nine members from different Military Establishments of the Nepalese Army.





According to IMA, the visiting delegation was briefed in detail on the training regime being followed at the Indian Military Academy including aspects of representation from Friendly Foreign Countries. This was followed by a brief orientation and windshield tour of the IMA Campus and the training facilities therein.





"The delegation appreciated the ongoing transformation distinctly visible at the extremely prestigious Indian Military Academy and also commended the training staff for maintaining such stellar training standards," stated in the release.





The Nepal Army General also interacted with the Nepalese Gentleman Cadets undergoing pre-commission training at IMA. He conveyed his deep appreciation of our ever-strengthening defence cooperation and recognised the contribution of military training as a core component of ongoing bilateral exchanges.





148 Nepal GCs have been trained at IMA to date and have excelled in their Army. It is a matter of pride for both the Indian and Nepal Army that two of them namely General Rookmangud Katawal and General Chhatra Man Singh Gurung, from the batch of 1969 and 1973 respectively, rose to the rank of Chief of Army Staff in Nepal Army.





The IMA has also hosted the Nepal Army Chiefs in the recent past as Reviewing Officers for the Passing Out Parades.





"In a solemn ceremony at the IMA War Memorial, Major General Niranjan Kumar Shrestha, DGMT and Nepal Army, laid a wreath in remembrance of supreme sacrifice by the brave alumni of Academy, whose acts of bravery continue to inspire our Warrior Leaders. Such bilateral exchanges will further contribute towards the strong ties that both our friendly nation's treasure," the release said.







