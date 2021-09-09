



The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved the purchase of 56 C-295 MW cargo planes for the Indian Air Force on Wednesday.





Within 48 months of signing the contract, 16 aircraft will be delivered in flyaway condition from Spain, and TATA Consortium will produce 40 aircraft in India within ten years.





This is the first initiative of its sort in which a commercial company will produce a military aircraft in India.





In a statement, the government stated, "All 56 aircraft will be equipped with an indigenous electronic warfare suite."





According to the government, the project will enhance India's aerospace ecosystem by involving various MSMEs from throughout the country in the production of aeroplane parts.





According to the statement, the program is intended to create 600 high-skilled jobs directly, over 3,000 indirect jobs, and an additional 3000 medium-skilled job prospects.





The government thinks that the project will help reduce defence import dependency while simultaneously increasing exports.





The C-295MW aircraft, which has a payload of 5-10 tonnes and is equipped with modern equipment, would replace the IAF's old Avro aircraft, according to the military ministry.





The aircraft includes a rear ramp door for quick response and cargo and troop paradropping.







