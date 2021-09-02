Pro-Pakistan Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani





Pro-Pakistan Kashmiri separatist leader, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, known for his hardline views, passed away late on Wednesday in Srinagar city at the age of 92.





Geelani passed away at his uptown Hyderpora residence at around 10.30 pm.





His demise was confirmed by Jammu and Kashmir All Parties Hurriyat Conference, a conglomerate of separatist parties in Kashmir, reports Times Now.





He is survived by two sons and four daughters.





An alert has been sounded in the Valley, following his death. Restrictions have been imposed including suspension of internet services in the Valley, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said to maintain law and order in the Union Territory.





Chairman of the separatist conglomerate, All Party Hurriyat Conference, he split it in 2003 after accusing some of its constituents of fielding dummy candidates in the state Assembly elections that year.





Geelani had also opposed the then Pakistan President, General Pervez Musharraf's 4-point formula on Kashmir.





In 2008, he founded his own party which he called Tehreek-e-Hurriyat.





In house arrest since 2008, he had, in 2016, refused to open doors for the all party delegation that came from Delhi to meet him.





Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was the first to condole his demise.





"Saddened by the news of Geelani Sahab's passing away. We may not have agreed on most things but I respect him for his steadfastness & standing by his belief. May Allah Ta'aala grant him Jannat & condolences to his family & well wishers," Mehbooba said in a Twitter message.







