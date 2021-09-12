



The Department of Space has signed a framework Memorandum of Understanding with Skyroot Aerospace, giving access to ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) facilities and expertise towards the development and testing of subsystems and systems of space launch vehicles.





The agreement will enable the Hyderabad-based company to undertake multiple tests and access facilities at various ISRO centres.





It can also get access to technical expertise of ISRO for testing and qualifying their space launch vehicle systems and subsystems, a Press Information Bureau (PIB) statement has said.





The representatives of Skyroot have met K Sivan, Secretary (DoS) and Chairman of ISRO, and briefed him about company’s activities.





Sivan assured the Skyroot team of all help in building a launch vehicle.





R Umamaheswaran, Scientific Secretary of ISRO and Pawan Chandana, CEO of Skyroot Aerospace signed the agreement.







