



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic





New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic here on Sunday.





"Welcome FM of Serbia Nikola Selakovic to India. Taking a strong, traditional friendship forward," Jaishankar tweeted.





Selakovic arrived in New Delhi on a two-day visit.





