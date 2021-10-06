6 Civilians Injured In Grenade Attack In J&K's Bandipora
Bandipora Grenade Blast: At least six civilians were injured in a grenade attack
Srinagar: Six civilians were injured today after terrorists threw a grenade at Sumbal bridge in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Official sources say the terrorists tried to target security forces but the grenade missed the mark and hit a passenger vehicle.
"At about 10:20 am, terrorists hurled a grenade upon the Army convoy near bus stand Sumbal which missed the target and exploded on road side," a police official said.
The injured were taken to SMHS hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, he added.
Security forces are present at the site of the attack.
No comments:
Post a Comment