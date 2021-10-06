



Bandipora Grenade Blast: At least six civilians were injured in a grenade attack





Srinagar: Six civilians were injured today after terrorists threw a grenade at Sumbal bridge in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir.





Official sources say the terrorists tried to target security forces but the grenade missed the mark and hit a passenger vehicle.





"At about 10:20 am, terrorists hurled a grenade upon the Army convoy near bus stand Sumbal which missed the target and exploded on road side," a police official said.





The injured were taken to SMHS hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, he added.





Security forces are present at the site of the attack.







