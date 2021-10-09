



Let's check out some of the fighter jets and aircraft that help the Indian Air Force dominate in any combat situation.









On October 8, 2021, India celebrates its 89th Indian Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force (IAF) was formed this day in 1932. From saving the people from any airborne attack to helping the people fight out any kind of crisis, IAF personnel have served the nation with utmost courage and determination. Let's take a look at some of the fighter jets and aircraft that help the Indian Air Force in combat situations.









Rafale | The Rafale is a 4.5 generation, twin-engine omni role, air supremacy, interdiction, aerial reconnaissance, ground support, in-depth strike, anti-ship and nuclear deterrence fighter aircraft, equipped with a wide range of weapons. (Image: Twitter @AIF_MCC)









Su-30MKI “Flanker” | The Su-30MKI, also known as Sukhoi, is a twinjet multirole air superiority, all-weather, long-range fighter aircraft. Sukhoi is a Russian origin aircraft and carries One X 30mm GSH gun along with 8,000 kg external armament. The Flanker is capable of carrying a variety of medium-range guided air to air missiles.









LCA “TEJAS” | The TEJAS is an indigenously developed, single-engine, fourth-generation, high-agility, multirole, supersonic light combat aircraft.









The MiG-21 | A supersonic air combat interceptor known for its agility and swift response.









CH-47F (I) Chinook | The aircraft is an advanced multi-mission, tandem rotor helicopter with unmatched strategic airlift capability across the full spectrum of combat and humanitarian missions.









ALH Rudra | It is an indigenously produced attack helicopter, capable of a wide range of missions, including reconnaissance, troop transport, anti-tank warfare, and close air support.









Mirage-2000 | Mirage-2000 was first commissioned in 1985. Soon after inducting the Mirage, IAF gave it the name – Vajra – meaning lightning thunderbolt in Sanskrit. The Mirage-2000 is developed by Dassault Aviation and took its first flight in 1978 and was inducted in the French Air Force in 1984. It played a decisive role in the 1999 war of Kargil and seeing the success of the jets, the government placed an additional order of 10 Mirage-2000 planes in 2004, taking the fleet to 50 jets.









C-130J “Super Hercules” | The C-130J is a four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft. The IAF has integrated this machine for Special Ops, HADR missions and air maintenance roles.









IL-76 “Gajraj” | A four-engine, multi-purpose, turbofan strategic airlifter and military-transport aircraft. The aircraft can deliver heavy machinery to remote areas, carry tanks, artillery and is utilised for #HADR Operations.









AH-64E Apache | The Apache is a twin-turbo shaft attack helicopter with a tandem cockpit for two crew and a tailwheel-type landing gear arrangement.









C-17 “Globemaster” | The C-17 is a high-wing, 4-engine, T-tailed military-transport aircraft, capable of carrying large equipment, supplies and troops both by day and night.



