Amidst incidents of Pakistani drones dropping arms and ammunition and heightened movement of terrorists along the international border (IB) and Line of Control (LOC) areas of Jammu, the Indian Army’s Crossed Swords Division under the aegis of White Knight Corps on Tuesday organised a firearms shooting training workshop for Village Defence Committee (VDC) members from Chauki Chaura in Akhnoor.





According to the defence spokesman Lt. Colonel Devender Anand, the training workshop was undertaken to interact with the VDC members, carry out physical accounting of weapons, ammunition and provide necessary technical assistance in maintenance and upkeep of the weapons held with them. It also involved hands-on experience of the firing of weapons organized under the supervision of Army.





The conduct of such interaction at this level assumes importance in view of the prevailing security situation in the Jammu region, said Lt. Colonel Anand.





VDC members are the first respondents to any eventuality or movement of suspects in far-flung and isolated areas devoid of the presence of Indian Army or Police.





Their contribution in providing timely intelligence and monitoring of all kinds of movements including the seasonal movement of shepherds has proved to be of great significance in threatening the anti-national elements and thereby ensuring peace and prosperity in the region. The representatives of civil administration and J& K Police were also present on the occasion, said the spokesman.







