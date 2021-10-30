

China inducted the first 10,000-ton class maritime patrol vessel Haixun 09 on Saturday.



Haixun 09 has the capabilities of cross-sea safety patrols and emergency search and rescue efforts in complex ocean environments. It will serve as a mobile law enforcement platform for maritime patrols, as well as emergency coordination and command, and the command of pollution prevention at sea, state-controlled broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) reported.





The vessel will strengthen China's maritime traffic dynamic control and emergency support capabilities.





It will play a significant role in effectively ensuring the smooth transportation of strategic goods and safety of important shipping lanes, realizing the stability of international maritime logistics supply chains, supporting the high-quality development of the shipping industry, and safeguarding China's maritime rights and interests.





The vessel joined maritime law enforcement formation in Guangzhou in South China's Guangdong Province.





Construction work on the vessel started in May 2019. It has a total length of 165m, a width of 20.6m, a depth of 9.5m and a full displacement of about 13,000 tons. It has an endurance of at least 10,000 nautical miles at a speed of 16 nautical miles per hour. It has a maximum speed of more than 25 knots, Chinese media reported today.





The vessel was designed to operate in the open seas far beyond the coastal region, with a maximum of 90 days without being resupplied with fuel and food.





It also has a helicopter landing pad and a data canter equipped with satellite communication systems, including China's Beidou Navigation Satellite System, to monitor and give early warnings, process information, and comprehensively command and regulate at sea.







