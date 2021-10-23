



This is the first visit by the home minister to the Union Territory after its special status was scrapped on 5 August 2019





Union Home Minister Amit Shah will begin his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir today in the backdrop of targeted civilian killings in the Union Territory in recent weeks. This is the first visit by Shah to Jammu and Kashmir after its special status was scrapped on 5 August 2019.





His earlier visit to Jammu and Kashmir took place just after he became the home minister in 2019. He had then reviewed security for the Amarnath Yatra and taken stock of progress on central schemes.





According to sources cited in an Indian Express report, he is likely to arrive in Srinagar around 11 am on Saturday, following which he will chair a unified command meeting at Raj Bhawan on security. Following this, Shah has some “political engagements” lined up at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre.





As per the tentative schedule, Amit Shah will inaugurate a direct flight between Srinagar and Sharjah on the first day of his visit.





The Union home minister will also meet families of those killed in the recent civilian killings in the Union Territory.





In light of his visit, security has been tightened in the Valley with a battery of drones and motorboats of the CRPF scanning Srinagar. "The CRPF along with Jammu and Kashmir police conducted aerial surveillance using drones at the city's area where the members from the minority communities reside," said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations CRPF Matthew A John soon after the drone surveillance exercise. "The move comes in the wake of recent attacks on minorities and non-local workers," he added.





The officer further said that "additional checkpoints have been set up in the vicinity of Lal Chowk which will be under the surveillance of security forces 24/7."





In an interview, he also added that snipers and sharpshooters have been deployed at special places and vehicles and people are being frisked to ensure safety and security.





Moreover, officials in plain clothes will monitor areas across Srinagar to track terrorists and those helping them spread terror. At least 10 CRPF companies and 15 BSF teams from Delhi have been deployed in Srinagar.







