



Jammu/UNI: Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane on Monday arrived here on a two-day visit to the region.





The visit of the Army Chief is also in the backdrop of Poonch gunfight that has entered the eighth day.





Nine Army personnel including two Junior Commissioned Officers have been killed so far in an ensuing gunfight.





"General Naravane arrived here in the afternoon," defence sources said.





They said that the Army Chief will also visit forward areas along the Line of Control to review operational preparedness.





"The Army Chief will hold security review meetings with the top brass and get information about ongoing operations, LoC situation particularly about Poonch gunfight," they said.











