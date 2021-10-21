



West Kameng: The Indian Army established Airspace Control Centre for the first time in the forward area in West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh. The aim of the centre is to track movement and allow operations to go seamlessly.





“It's a new brigade for Eastern sector, came up 6 months ago. We've established our Airspace Control Centre for the first time in the forward area to track movement and allow operations to go seamlessly,” said Deputy Commander of Aviation Brigade, Colonel Navneet Chail.







