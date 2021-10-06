ATAM integrated on Light Combat Helicopter seen during static display at Aero India 2021





Boris Solomiac, MBDA General Delegate India in an interview to VayuAerospace said, "Working with HAL, and the integration of the Mistral ATAM system on the Dhruv & the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) has been successfully completed".





"MBDA has formed a JV with Larsen & Toubro to deliver a series of important missile programs under the Make in India category.





MBDA & BDL have agreed to establish a new facility in Hyderabad to assemble/test the ASRAAM Next Gen Close Combat Missile".





Boris Solomiac, also said that Indian firms now supply key components for new missiles that are enhancing the combat power of the IAF. Indian industry today manufactures 15 major subassemblies of MICA missile such as mechanical, electrical, electromechanical & pyrotechnic items.