Integration of Mistral ATAM On Dhruv & LCH Successfully Completed: MBDA
ATAM integrated on Light Combat Helicopter seen during static display at Aero India 2021
Boris Solomiac, MBDA General Delegate India in an interview to VayuAerospace said, "Working with HAL, and the integration of the Mistral ATAM system on the Dhruv & the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) has been successfully completed".
"MBDA has formed a JV with Larsen & Toubro to deliver a series of important missile programs under the Make in India category.
MBDA & BDL have agreed to establish a new facility in Hyderabad to assemble/test the ASRAAM Next Gen Close Combat Missile".
Boris Solomiac, also said that Indian firms now supply key components for new missiles that are enhancing the combat power of the IAF. Indian industry today manufactures 15 major subassemblies of MICA missile such as mechanical, electrical, electromechanical & pyrotechnic items.
About Mistral
MISTRAL ATAM is based on the MISTRAL missile with its fire-and-forget engagement mode, ease of operation and unrivalled kill probability.
The system is based on two launchers, each bearing two missiles and can be connected to the helicopter’s combat system, when mounted on combat helicopters, or through simplified control equipment if installed on multi-purpose helicopters.
In both cases, it is characterised by simplicity of operation, a very low crew workload and a high level of performance. The system can be operated within the whole flight envelope of the launch helicopter, at speeds of up to 200 knots and at altitudes exceeding 15,000 ft.
Key Features
MISTRAL ATAM ensures a large off-boresight capability, together with the ability to aim the missile seeker very precisely at a given target.
The missile has a shaped trajectory in order to intercept targets top-down or at long range, the crew can also select the proximity fuse mode.
MISTRAL ATAM is currently the only helicopter mounted air-to-air missile in full operational service.
MISTRAL ATAM is operated by the French Army Aviation on the Gazelle and is also in service on the Tiger attack helicopter. Integration onto India’s HAL Rudra/Light Combat helicopters have been completed.
MBDA
