The frontal outfit of Lashkar-e-Taiba, terror group United Liberation Front, has claimed responsibility for the gruesome killings of two Bihari labourers in Kashmir. Amid the spate of recent attacks on migrants, the terror organisation has also warned migrant labourers to leave the Kashmir valley.





Terrorists gunned down two labourers from Bihar and injured another after barging into their accommodation in Kulgam in south Kashmir on Sunday. This was the latest in a series of attacks on non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir.





This was the third terror attack on non-local workers in a day. Earlier, a street vendor from Bihar and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh were shot dead by the ultras on Saturday evening.





This month, 11 people have lost their lives in targeted attacks on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.





Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar has asked the police force to ensure the safety of all migrant workers in the Valley. He said, "All non-local labourers in your respective jurisdiction should be brought to the nearest police or central paramilitary force or army establishment just now."





Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday called up Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and expressed concern over the recent killings of people from the eastern state in terrorist strikes.





Kumar spoke to Sinha over the telephone upon learning about the death of Raja Rishidev and Yogendra Rishidev in Anantnag, which came a day after Arvind Kumar Sah was gunned down in Srinagar.





The chief minister has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of all the three deceased and issued instructions to the departments of labour and social welfare to ensure that benefits under relevant schemes reach the bereaved families.







