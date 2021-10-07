



New Delhi: A highly radicalized member of the banned Hizb-Ut-Tahrir outfit was seeking cooperation from other countries to set up an army to establish an Islamic State in Tamil Nadu through Jihad, says the NIA charge sheet.





Abdullah alias Saravana Kumar, 31, a resident of Madurai in Tamil Nadu is framed in the National Investigation Agency's charge sheet filed earlier on Wednesday in a special court in Chennai.





Abdullah is also charged for his involvement in uploading incendiary posts on his Facebook account, supporting and furthering the ideology of ISIS.





He has been booked under charges of various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 13 (1) (b), 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.





The case was originally registered on April 10 this year at Theppakulam police station in Madurai City, Tamil Nadu.





NIA investigation has revealed, "Abdullah was also seeking cooperation from other countries to set up an army to establish an Islamic State in Tamil Nadu through Jihad".





The investigation established that Abdullah is a highly radicalized member of HuT, an organization banned in many countries, and was "espousing the fundamentalist ideology of ISIS".





"The HuT member had knowingly and willingly associated himself with ISIS recruiters with an intention to further propagate and support the activities of ISIS," mentions the NIA charge sheet.





Further investigation into the case is underway.







