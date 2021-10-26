



New Delhi: In wake of the targeted killings, a new integrated security system will be in place in Kashmir Valley soon in coordination with the Indian Army and the central security agencies, the sources said here on Monday.





The sources also said that Jammu and Kashmir Police will be in the lead role in preventing attacks in coordination with other security stakeholders and they have been asked to strengthen the human intelligence gathering on the ground. The J&K Police made a presentation during a high level security meeting chaired by Union Home Minister on October 23.





Round the clock electronic surveillance in vulnerable areas, better intelligence networks and strong patrolling on roads and highways around the cities to prevent entry and exit of the terrorists with more barricading and placing of the security bunkers will be the key features of the new security systems, a government source said.





Under the electronic surveillance, drone grids are being set up in those areas where the non-Kashmiri and the migrant labours have been living and in some places more CCTV cameras are getting installed.





Under the drone grid system, a round the clock control room has been set up to closely monitor the movement of suspicious elements and on identifications of any such movement in the areas, the security personnel on the ground will be alerted soon on a real-time basis. This will be manned by the J&K police and other security forces personnel.





The sleuths from intelligence agencies and National Intelligence Agency have been working to pinpoint the real conspirators who activated the hybrid terrorist network to execute the recent killings in Kashmir.





The security agencies have also been keeping eye on over 80 families whose youngsters have left home and are absconding since long as they believe that these youths might be used by the terrorist organisations to execute these killings.





An official in the government set up said that during the review meeting on October 23, the Union Home Minister asked the officials why the duel threats of radicalisation and home-grown terrorism were on the rise despite massive presence of the forces and extensive outreach effort made by the government?





The meeting held on October 23 in Srinagar was attended by Intelligence Bureau chief Arvind Kumar, CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh, BSF DG Pamkaj Singh, DG of National Security Guard MA Ganapathy, J&K Police DG Dilbagh Singh, Army commanders and other officials.







