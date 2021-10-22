



The NIA, in a statement, said the terror associates were arrested following raids across multiple locations in four districts of Kashmir





The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested four more terror associates during raids, at 11 locations across Kashmir, in connection with a case to unearth a conspiracy hatched by various terrorist groups to carry out attacks in and outside the Union territory.





The case was registered on October 10 and nine people were arrested by the central anti-terror probe agency on October 12 and 13.





While three persons — Kamran Ashraf Reshi, Rayid Bashir and Hanan Gulzar Dar — arrested on Wednesday are residents of Srinagar, the fourth, Suhail Ahmad Thokar, is from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.





“Today, NIA conducted searches at 11 locations in Srinagar, Pulwama, Kulgam and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir and arrested 4 more accused persons,” the statement said.





“The searches conducted today have led to recovery and seizure of electronic devices and incriminating documents and posters, etc,” it added.





Preliminary investigation revealed that the four persons were terror associates or OGWs (over the ground workers) of various proscribed terrorist organisations, the agency said.





“They have been providing logistical and material support to terrorists,” it added.





According to the NIA, the case pertains to information received regarding hatching of conspiracy both physically and in cyberspace for undertaking violent terrorist acts in Jammu and Kashmir and other major cities, including New Delhi, by cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and similar other outfits and their affiliates such as The Resistance Front (TRF) and People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF).





The case was registered after seven civilians were killed in targeted attacks between October 2 and 7. Four non-local residents were also killed by terrorists after the case was filed.





The agency is likely to take over the probe into the killings of six civilians, officials said.







