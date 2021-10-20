



HYDERABAD: T-Works has successfully designed, developed and tested its indigenous vertical take-off and landing autonomous Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) which covers 45 km in 33 minutes. It is now planning to test their next version which would have a range of 100 km and a capacity to carry payload of 3.5 kg.





According to a press release issued by T-Works on Thursday, this Airborne Medical Rapid Transport (AMRT25) UAV can be used for surveying, inspection, surveillance, in defence applications and as a test bed for experimental payloads. AMRT25, with a 2.5 metre wingspan, is a hybrid UAV, which can be launched and landed vertically like a conventional drone and could also fly forward like a conventional winged aircraft.





It consumes up to 75 per cent less power than a conventional multi-rotor, as the wings help produce the additional buoyant force and is designed to carry heavier payloads.





“For short flights with limited range, commonly available drones called multi-rotors are well-suited. The best battery powered multi-rotors in the world are limited to around 20-25 km, after which the battery must be recharged or replaced. For wider applications and to cover longer distances, say over 100 km with speed, we must break this range barrier, the reason why fixed-wing VTOL UAVs are an efficient option,” said Sujai Karampuri, CEO, T-Works.







