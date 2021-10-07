



A Sankalp-class OPV, ICGS Samarth . Its sister ship, ICGS Sarthak, was handed over to the Indian Coast Guard on 30 September.





The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has taken delivery of another Sankalp-class offshore patrol vessel (OPV).





The vessel, ICGS Sarthak with pennant no 21, was handed over by its builder Goa Shipyard on 30 September.





It is the fourth vessel in Batch III of the Sankalp class, the contract for which was awarded in August 2016. The vessel was laid down on 10 November 2018 and launched on 13 August 2020.





The vessel has a displacement of 2,457 tonnes with a length of 105 m, beam of 13.6 m, and draught of 3.65 m.





The vessel is powered by two 24,406 hp (18.2 MW) MTU 20V 8000 M71L diesel engines , is equipped with two shafts, and has a maximum speed of 24 kt. It is manned by a crew of 112 personnel, and has a range of 6,500 n miles at 13.8 kt.







