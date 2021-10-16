RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during annual Vijayadashami speech at RSS headquarters in Nagpur





New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat Friday said the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan was “not entirely surprising”, adding that China, Pakistan and Turkey all worked in collusion to prop up the insurgent group. As a result, he said, the situation along India’s north-western borders has once again become a matter of “serious concern”.





“Another situation, which was not entirely surprising, but occurred before the expectation, is the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Their predisposition — passionate fanaticism, tyranny and terrorism in the name of Islam — is sufficient to make everyone apprehensive of the Taliban,” Bhagwat said in his annual Vijayadashami speech.





The speech, delivered at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, was attended, among others, by Israel Consul General in Mumbai Kobbi Shoshani.





Referring to the Taliban takeover on 15 August, Bhagwat pointed fingers at China, Pakistan and Turkey, accusing the three countries of empowering the group.





“China, Pakistan and Turkey have coalesced in an unholy coalition with the Taliban. Our north-western borders are once again a matter of serious concern,” he said. “The Taliban have time and again alternated between Kashmir and peace talks simultaneously. This is an indicator that we cannot rest in complacency.”





‘Military Preparedness On The Borders Needs To Be Alert’



Seeking to direct the government on how it should take the next steps in the evolving geopolitical situation, Bhagwat said the country’s military needs to be more alert in the border areas. The country, he added, needs to be self-sufficient in defence and security.





“Our military preparedness on the borders needs to be alert and sound on all ends and at all times. In such a situation, the internal security and stability of the country must be secured by the government and society with caution and vigilance,” he said. “Efforts to achieve self-sufficiency in the domain of defence and security and to become up-to-date with newer concerns like cybersecurity must be ramped up.”





“We should be self-sufficient at the earliest when it comes to domains like security,” he added. “While keeping the channels for dialogue open and without negating the possibility of a heart-change, we must be prepared for all possibilities.”





‘Terrorists In J&K Carrying Out Targeted Killings’



Bhagwat Friday said terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir are back to conducting “targeted killings of national-minded citizens”, especially Hindus.





“In this tragic hour, the need for emotional integration of the people of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of Bharat should be accelerated,” he said. “Terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir have restarted the spate of the targeted killings of national-minded citizens, especially Hindus, to destroy their morale and re-establish the reign of terror in the Valley.”





“The citizens are braving and shall brave the situation with courage but efforts for curbing and finishing off the terrorist activities need speeding up,” he added.





Israeli Diplomat Attends Bhagwat’s Speech



The annual address by Bhagwat, which has become an important event since the BJP came to power, was attended by Israeli diplomat Kobbi Shoshani.





Shoshani took over as consul general at the Israel Consulate General in Mumbai this August. He succeeded Yaakov Finkelstein.





Back in 2015, in one of his public addresses, Bhagwat had said that in terms of defence preparedness, India should learn from Israel.







