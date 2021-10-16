



Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India has exported the COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Iran and its "top priority" is the neighbourhood countries. Each received 10 crore doses.





India resumed vaccines export in the fourth quarter of 2021-22 starting from October to fulfil its commitment of India towards the World Health Organisation's Covax program in line with the motto 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family). India is one of the largest contributors to the programme aiming at equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines from vaccine manufacturing nations contribute to other countries.





Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had on Wednesday said that India will manufacture more than 28 crore shots of COVID-19 vaccine in October as it pushes to ramp up supply.







