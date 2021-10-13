



PM Modi said that the IN-SPACe initiative will help boost the private space sector & work as a single-window independent agency for all space-related programs





PM Narendra Modi on Monday, October 11, said that the IN-SPACe initiative will help boost the private space sector and work as a single-window independent agency for all space-related programmes. While addressing the launch event of the Indian Space Association (ISpA), he went on to say that this is the time of exponential innovation, which can only be achieved when the government does not play the role of handler but enabler.





PM Modi said, “To facilitate private sector’s participation, the government has also formed IN-SPACe. It will work as a single-window independent agency for all space-related programmes. This will further speed up projects of the private sector.”





“Today government is sharing its expertise and providing launch pads for the private sector. Today, the facility of ISRO is being opened for the private sector,” he added.





Further, PM Modi said that India is one of the very few countries that have the end-to-end capability in space. He informed that India has already covered all aspects of space technology, including space satellites, launch vehicle applications and interplanetary missions.





What Is IN-SPACe?





IN-SPACe, or Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre, is an independent nodal agency under the Department of Space for allowing space activities and usage of DOS owned facilities. Back in June 2020, the government announced the creation of the new organisation in a bid to ensure greater private participation in India’s space activities. Back then, the government had said that it will guide private industries in space activities by encouraging policies in a friendly regulatory environment.





According to a government statement, IN-SPACe will provide a level playing field for private companies to use Indian space infrastructure. It will also hand-hold, promote and guide the private industries in space activities through encouraging policies and a friendly regulatory environment.





Roles And Responsibilities of IN-SPACe





According to ISRO, IN-SPACe will draw up an integrated launch manifest considering the requirements for ISRO, NSIL and NGPEs based on priorities and readiness level. It will also work out a suitable mechanism for promotion and hand-holding, sharing of technology and expertise in a bid to encourage the participation of NGPEs in space activities. The agency will act as an autonomous body, under DOS.





It will permit the establishment of facilities, within ISRO premises, based on safety norms and feasibility assessment. It will work out a suitable mechanism to offer sharing of technology, expertise and facilities on “free of cost wherever feasible or at reasonable cost basis to promote NGPEs”.





“IN-SPACe will have a Chairman, technical experts for space activities, Safety expert, experts from Academia and Industries, Legal and Strategic experts from other departments, members from PMO and MEA of Government of India,” according to ISRO.







