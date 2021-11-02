



The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday claimed to have apprehended two militant associates of LeT along with two IEDs in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.





Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar told Kashmir News Service (KNS) that during joint Naka by police, 55 RR and 182 BN of CRPF at circular road Pulwama apprehended two active associates of LeT namely Amir Bashir Dar son of Bashir Ahmad Dar of Pulwama and Mukhtar Ahmad bhat son of Abdul Jabar Bhat of Shopian.





He said that two ready to use IEDs were recovered from their possession.





IGP said that a case FIR No. 315/ 21 has been registered at Pulwama police station and further investigation was taken up.







