For the second time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi topped the ‘Global Leader Approval’ ratings released by American research firm - Morning Consult, with the highest 70 per cent approval ratings.





According to the data published by the American firm, PM Modi was ranked as the most approved world leader, followed by Mexico President López Obrador at 66% and Italy Prime Minister Mario Draghi at 58%.





Global Leader Approval: Among All Adults https://t.co/dQsNxodoxB



Modi: 70%

López Obrador: 66%

Draghi: 58%

Merkel: 54%

Morrison: 47%

Biden: 44%

Trudeau: 43%

Kishida: 42%

Moon: 41%

Johnson: 40%

Sánchez: 37%

Macron: 36%

Bolsonaro: 35%



*Updated 11/4/21 pic.twitter.com/zqOTc7m1xQ — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) November 6, 2021

Modi is also ahead of US President Joe Biden who ranks at sixth spot with 44 per cent approvals and UK PM Boris Johnson, who got only 40 per cent approval ratings and ranks 10th in the list.





Among other world leaders, outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel has secured (54%) and Australian PM Scott Morrison got (47%) approvals, while Canada's Justin Trudeau is at seventh rank with 43 per cent approval ratings.





Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been facing protests over ‘mishandling’ the COVID-19 pandemic and worsening economic situation, has a disapproval rating of 59 per cent—the highest since October last year.





The Morning Consult conducts this survey every week and offers a real-time insight into the shifting political dynamics.





The approval ratings are monitored for governmental leaders across the following countries- Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.





Earlier this year, the Morning Consult dubbed Prime Minister Modi as the “Most Popular Head of Government” in a survey. He had secured the top spot as the most approved world leader once before, when this survey was conducted back in September 2021.







