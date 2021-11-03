



PM launches 'One Sun, One World, One Grid' initiative to harness solar power round the clock





The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is developing an application to use satellite data for measuring solar power generation potential of any place in the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced as he launched the “One Sun, One World, One Grid” initiative at Glasgow.





The ISRO’s application will be useful for nations around the world in finding ideal locations for setting up solar power projects. The space agency will also build a special data window to help 58 small island developing states to receive satellite data about cyclones as well as information required for monitoring coral-reefs and coast-lines.





Modi, who attended the United Nations climate summit COP26, was joined by his UK counterpart Boris Johnson for the launch of “One Sun, One World, One Grid” initiative to lessen the need for storage and thus to increase the viability of solar power projects.





He said that solar energy was “completely clean, sustainable”. “The only challenge is that solar energy is available only during the day and is also weather dependent. (The) ‘One Sun, One World, One Grid’ (initiative) is a solution to this challenge,” the Prime Minister said. He explained that the initiative was aimed at creating a worldwide solar power grid that would make clean energy available everywhere at all times.





“This creative initiative will not only reduce the carbon footprint and cost of energy, but will also open a new avenue of cooperation between different regions and countries,” he said, expressing hope that the synergy of “One Sun, One World, One Grid” and the “Green-Grid” initiatives would lead to the development of a cohesive and robust global grid of clean energy.





Modi was also joined by Johnson and United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, at another event on the side-line of the COP26 to launch the Infrastructure for Resilient Island States (IRIS). The new initiative was aimed at making it easier and faster for the small island developing states or the SIDSs to mobilise technology, finance and necessary information to build infrastructure resilient to climate change.





“The last few decades have proved that no one is untouched by the wrath of climate change. Whether they are developed countries or countries rich in natural resources, this is a big threat to everyone,” the Prime Minister said. “But even here too, the biggest threat from climate change is to the SIDSs. It is a matter of life and death for them; it is a challenge to their existence. The disasters caused by climate change can literally take the form of catastrophe for them.”







