



The Houbara bustard is a critically endangered bird that is globally protected. Every year, it migrates south to spend the winter in Pakistan, where the weather is milder. The Pakistani government has invited Arab hunters to hunt the bird specifically.





Pakistan's Sindh province has granted permission for up to 14 Arab dignitaries to shoot the globally endangered bird species houbara bustard this year, according to a report published by Dawn on Monday.





Among the hunters are the UAE president, Qatar's prime minister, and Bahrain's monarch.





According to sources, the Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent the "recommendations" for Falconry Season 2021-2022 (excluding protected areas) to the Sindh government, along with a request to provide appropriate licences in compliance with the country's wildlife legislation.





During a meeting two weeks ago, the provincial government authorised the 14 names, each of which was assigned an unique hunting area.





This year, however, Pakistan has come under fire for the assassination of a journalist who broadcast recordings of Arab dignitaries hunting Houbara bustards.





Nazim Jokhio, a Karachi resident, was slain on Wednesday after he released a video alleging he was being threatened by Arab dignitaries in Pakistan over tapes he posted on hunting expeditions.







