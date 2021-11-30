



Importantly, the woman in the photos was not wearing a head scarf, as is customary for individuals of all faiths within any Sikh gurdwara





A Pakistani fashion brand, has been chastised for what many people have described as a "objectionable and disrespectful" photoshoot that appeared to have taken place in the Kartarpur Gurdwara.





After photographs emerged of a model posing for a clothing company without a head cover inside the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, a Pakistani clothing firm is receiving backlash from the Sikh community and others.





Sikh leaders have condemned the behaviour as offensive and insensitive.





Manjinder Singh Sirsa, leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and head of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, has urged Pakistan's government and Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action against it.





Fawad Chaudhry, the Pakistani minister, has also demanded an apology from a clothing brand's designer and model for staging a photo session at the Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.





Meanwhile, the clothing firm has apologised on its Instagram account, stating that "Mannat Clothing did not participate in any of the photo shoots shown on our accounts." A third-party (blogger) sent us these photos, in which they were wearing our clothing.







