



Due to snow, the infiltration routes are closed for several months, so ISI wants to execute the plan soon





Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI is constantly conspiring against India from across the border and is trying to infiltrate Kashmir on a large scale. According to sources, there has been a meeting between the terrorists of Lashkar, Jaish and Al Badr in PoK, in which it has been decided that before the snowfall, more and more terrorists should be infiltrated into Kashmir.





The infiltration attempts of terrorists may increase before the snowfall in the paths adjacent to the LoC. Due to falling snow, the infiltration routes are closed for several months, so ISI wants to execute the plan soon.





As per intelligence reports, there is information about the presence of 200 to 250 terrorists on the launchpad adjacent to the LoC. After this, apart from the Army and Border Security Forces (BSF), the Intelligence Bureau (IB) is on alert and keeping a close watch.





A senior official associated with security agencies said that a group of 6 terrorists had tried to enter the valley through the National Highway of Jammu last month. The terrorists had planned to enter the valley through Jammu via the Line of Control (LoC). After this, a contingent of the Army's Counter Infiltration and Counter Terror was deployed in the search operation in Rajouri and Poonch to search for the terrorists. It is possible that terrorists have crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and re-entered Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).





On October 11, there was an encounter of the army with the terrorists, in which 5 soldiers were martyred in the attack in Dera ki Gali of Poonch. Three days later, 4 soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack in Mendhar. A group of terrorists infiltrating Uri was killed by the army in an encounter and a Pakistani terrorist infiltrating was caught, which revealed that the Pakistan Army is helping with infiltration.







