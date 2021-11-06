



The group, consisting of officials of the central intelligence agencies, CRPF and state police, was formed last month after a spate of civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir.





With the aim to curb terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the newly formed Terror Monitoring Group (TMG) will go beyond the Valley and take pre-emptive action in the neighbouring state of Punjab jointly with the local police.





According to recent investigations by the central probe agencies and state police, arms and funds for the terror networks in Jammu and Kashmir are being routed via Punjab border, sources in the security forces said.





The TMG, in coordination with the Punjab police, aims to nab the over round workers before they enter Kashmir, they added.





Quoting intelligence inputs, the sources said that Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has been trying to revive the Khalistan movement and is supporting various Sikh militants hiding in Canada, the USA and UK to revive the terror network.





The TMG, along with the Punjab Police, will take pre-emptive measures to stop the influx of arms and funds, while the security forces of both the states will neutralise the ultras in their respective areas, the sources added.





There have been several instances of drones, supplying arms and drugs in Punjab and Jammu regions, being shot down but the possibility of some of them evading the monitoring system cannot be ruled out, a source in the security grid said.





The TMG has been very effective in neutralising terrorists in the valley in coordination with other central agencies. Therefore, its ambit has been expanded beyond the Union Territory.





It has successfully led decisive operations against terrorists within a few kilometres of the Indian border based on accurate information.





The group, consisting of officials of the central intelligence agencies, CRPF and state police, was formed last month after a spate of civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir.





During his recent visit to the Union Territory, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had directed the security forces to take all possible action to wipe out terrorism from the valley.







