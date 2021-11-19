



New Delhi: Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday hit out at the Centre over China’s “illegal incursion” in the Bhutanese territory near Doklam and alleged that it is a “blow” to India's national security.





“Why the PM mum? Who will defend National Security,” Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a tweet on Thursday.





“100 sqkm of land grab & illegal incursion and setting 4 new villages by #China in #Bhutan, next to Doklam is a blow to India’s National Security,” he said.





Surjewala alleged that this happened between May-Nov 2021.





The Congress leader also shared the satellite pictures which purportedly show the construction of Chinese villages in Bhutanese territory and the military deployment.





On Wednesday, a Twitter handle by the name d-atis @detresfa tagged global researcher The Intel Lab, and tweeted pictures of Chinese activities inside the Bhutanese territory near Doklam.





“Disputed land between #Bhutan &#China near Doklam shows construction activity between 2020-21, multiple new villages spread through an area roughly 100 sq km now dot the landscape, is this part of a new agreement or enforcement of #China’s territorial claim?”





"#China's development of a network of large heliports across the Tibetan Plateau & along its tense border with #India that can be of major use in a crisis,” @detresfa tweeted.







