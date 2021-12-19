



New Delhi: A special NIA court in Patna on Friday (December 17, 2021) sentenced three Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorists to life imprisonment and jailed five others for 10 years in connection with a blast at the Bodh Gaya temple complex in Bihar in 2018.





The eight Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh terrorists were convicted on December 10, the officials informed.





Paigambar Sheikh, Ahmad Ali, Nur Alam Momin have been awarded life imprisonment, while Adil Sheikh, Dilwar Hossain, Abdul Karim, Mustafizur Rahman and Arif Hussain have been awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment.





The said case was registered on February 3, 2018, and pertains to the planting of three IEDs in and around the premises of the Bodhgaya temple complex. After investigation, charge-sheet was filed against the three accused on September 27 2018 and a supplementary charge-sheet was filed on January 28, 2019, against the remaining six accused persons.





The officials added that the further trial against one remaining charge-sheeted accused continues.







