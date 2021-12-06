



The foundation of growth for drone technology was laid down by new "Drone Rules 2021" announced in August 2021. Efforts are on to make India a global drone hub by 2030. By 2025, India is anticipated to be the world’s third-largest drone market. Companies are changing their stance and adopting drone technology. Take the mining sector, for instance. These companies are spending heavily to equip themselves with drones for regular business operations.





Meanwhile, infra companies, with expertise across segments like oil and gas, power, railways, and road transport, are increasingly using drones to augment capabilities and enhance productivity. They are relying on drones to monitor the progress of projects and for inspection purposes.





There are other use cases of drones as well. In this article, we look at the top Indian companies which are betting big on drones.





1 Paras Defence & Space Technologies





The newly listed Paras Defence, via its subsidiary Paras Aerospace, has tied up with a few unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) manufacturers in Israel, Latvia, & Italy. It has tied up with Fixar from Latvia which designs unique Angular Rotor drones, useful for specific missions in low air density applications and to have long endurance.





Meanwhile, Nurjana Technologies from Italy provides systems engineering and system development capabilities for real-time applications in aerospace. Paras Aerospace has a wide range of verticals such as military UAV, industrial UAV, drone parachutes, among others. It primarily focuses on drones related aerospace technology development.





Paras Defence, which listed in October this year, received huge response in its IPO and broke all records of subscription. The offer was subscribed nearly 304.3 times despite the company’s weak financials.





2 Zomato





In December 2018, Zomato acquired TechEagle, a Lucknow-based drone start-up, which will help the online delivery platform to create a hub-to-hub delivery network powered by hybrid multi-rotor drones.





The company is betting big on drones, hoping that drones will make food deliveries more efficient and cost-effective.





How is Zomato betting big on drones you ask? As per reports, a commercial drone will cost upwards of ₹ 60,000. The price for an industrial drone can run beyond ₹ 10 lakh. Comparatively, a Zomato delivery associate is paid less than ₹ 20,000 a month.





But here’s the thing. In June last year, Zomato parted ways with TechEagle, putting a huge question mark on its plans to deliver food through drones. After this partnership ended, Zomato tied up with telecom major Vodafone Idea to join DGCA’s BVLOS sandbox. BVLOS drones are long-range UAVs, which enable providers to conduct complex operations and facilitate drones to fly without any human interference. These drones are primarily operated in the infrastructure inventory, for monitoring large areas and creating orthophoto maps and hub-to-hub delivery among others.





What Vodafone Idea does is provide LTE support to the drones, where the drones will be attached with a Vodafone Idea SIM device, which will be connected to the local network to gather data like weather details, battery status, and distance among others.





It’s not just Zomato. Swiggy and Dunzo are also among the companies testing out using drones for delivering food, medicines, and essential items.





Did you know that Zomato was initially started as a search and discovery platform? Since then, Zomato has added other feathers to its cap: deliveries, takeaway, table reservation, B2B food ingredient supply, and so on.





Here’s how the stock has performed since listing on the bourses.





3 Zen Technologies





Zen Technologies is a drone tech company and a leading provider defence training solutions, headquartered in Hyderabad with offices in India and USA.





It has applied for over 90 patents and shipped more than 1,000 training systems around the world.





In September this year, the company secured a ₹ 1.6-bn order from the Indian Air Force (IAF) for the supply of counter unmanned aircraft systems (CUAS). This was the first major order for Zen technologies in the anti-drone space.





Since the order news came out, the stock has been in news. Shares of the company more than doubled in just a month’s time back in September!



