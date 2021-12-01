



Admiral R Hari Kumar took over from Admiral Karambir Singh as the new navy chief on Tuesday



Admiral R Hari Kumar on Tuesday took over as India’s new navy chief, replacing Admiral Karambir Singh who has retired. The 59-year-old officer was commissioned into the executive branch of navy in January 1983 and was heading Mumbai-based Western Naval Command before his elevation.





Kumar earlier served as chief of integrated defence staff to the chairman, chiefs of staff committee. In that capacity, he was closely involved with the ongoing Theaterisation drive for optimal use of the military’s resources.





The warships commanded by Kumar include aircraft carrier INS Viraat (no longer in service), INS Ranvir, INS Nishank and INS Kora. He has undergone courses at the Naval War College, US, Army War College, Mhow and Royal College of Defence Studies, UK.





He has been decorated with the Param Vishist Seva Medal (PVSM), the Ati Vishist Seva Medal (AVSM) and Vishist Seva Medal(VSM).





